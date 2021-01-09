Saints fans prepare for the Wild Card game

NEW ORLEANS – There are only three NFL games separating the New Orleans Saints from the Super Bowl Championship – one is scheduled on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears! So, how are some people preparing for the match?

“In our bed and breakfast just up the road- The Garden District Bed and Breakfast getting together, putting our stuff on, and then coming down here to Tracey’s trying to get here early enough to get a seat,” New Orleans Visitor, Verna Blaine told WGNO on Saturday.

Due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases, Mayor Cantrell ordered all indoor gatherings be limited to 25% capacity. All sporting events are limited to 4% capacity. Samuel Curtiss, a New Orleans Saints fan says these limitations will make it hard for him to get excited for the game.

“It’s a lot different than it used to be and it’s a very sad way and sad state that we’re in right now,” Curtiss explained. “To me, Saints games just aren’t the same without the fans. The energy is not there so I prepare by cracking a couple beers, sitting on my couch, and call it a day.”

Nevertheless, both Curtiss and Blaine are hopeful the Saints will win the Super Bowl this season.

“Of course,” said Blaine. “The Bears who?! This is the year we have watched them all this whole weird little season and we totally think that they have got what it takes, absolutely.”