Saints Fan of the Year talks about her passion for the organization

NEW ORLEANS – It’s no secret – there’s no fan base like Who Dat Nation! Some may even argue, Saints fans are the most dedicated in the NFL. But there’s one Saint who stands out from all the rest – Stephanie Williams – a loyal season ticket holder, helmet connoisseur, and game-ball collector. Her passion for the Black and Gold squad is so strong, the Saints recognized her as the first ever Fan of the Year!

“It still is crazy to me! It’s honestly still sinking in and it just motivates me to want to continue to do what I do to inspire others,” said Williams on Tuesday morning.

One reason why Williams was selected as the Saints’ Fan of the Year was because of her community service – often partnering with the Second Harvest Food Bank. Another was her undeniable effort to embrace the Saints team.

“Team Super Bowl pictures, Drew Brees at the Super Bowl. Steve Gleason, what an inspiration he is,” Williams told WGNO. “Then, there’s a seat back from the actual Super Bowl. I want to be able to acquire these pieces to hopefully pass down to my family. Everything is here for a purpose and it jogs back a particular memory that brings some happiness so there’s a method to the madness!”