NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month and WGNO and Speedee Oil are here to help New Orleans put the phone down.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports

As part of the NHTSA campaign, the month of April is an excellent opportunity for us all to reevaluate our driving habits and focus on the task at-hand: safe driving.

Distracted driving includes:

Texting

Navigating GPS apps

Taking pictures

Adjusting the radio

Applying makeup

Eating or drinking

The most dangerous, however, is texting as it requires visual, manual, and cognitive operations.

So join us, New Orleans and help end distracted driving! Take the pledge here.