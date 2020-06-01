Residents to peacefully kneel in front of Jackson Square

NEW ORLEANS – Residents of the New Orleans community came together for a silent, spiritual gathering in wake of the passing on George Floyd and recent events across the country.



About 100 people gathered at Jackson Square to kneel and pray as a form of “Pentecost Sunday” this afternoon.



“We simply come out here to make a difference by coming together peacefully. Praying, by talking to each other- beginning a conversation” a participant shared with WGNO today. “So, we might come to understand- to unite and just bring and just usher in peace by doing it through peace.”



The Pentecost Sunday lasted about 30 minutes. The gathering ended with Reverend George Green leading the crowd in Amazing Grace.