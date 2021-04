NEW ORLEANS -- Let the good times roll! The city of New Orleans announcing a major change in covid restrictions, extending alcohol sales to 1 a.m.

It's been months since bars across the city of New Orleans have been able to stay open past 11 p.m., but that all changed and bar owners are breathing a much needed sigh of relief.

Like Brian Mullin, owner of Local 718 on Bourbon St.

"I'm really excited that we're getting two more hours. I think it'll increase our business by 7 to 8 percent," said Mullin.

The city's latest decision states all alcohol sales, whether at a bar, restaurant or a liquor store, are permitted from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. in the the French Quarter and the Central Business District, but bar owners all across the city will reap the benefits of the new curfew.