LIST: Pick your perfect pumpkin at these local pumpkin patches

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Spooky season is upon us and you know what that means? Pumpkin patches are back for the 2021 year. Also included in the list below, trunk-or-treats, haunted houses, and other Halloween-time events.

See the list below and check back often for updates.

PUMPKIN PATCHES

Jefferson Parish

  • St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church
    • 3412 Haring Road, Metairie, LA
    • Monday through Friday noon to 8:00 p.m.
    • Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    • Open every day until Halloween, October 31st
    • The church will be selling pumpkins, carving kits, and baked goods for this annual fundraiser.
  • St. Martin’s Episcopal Church Pumpkin Patch
    • 2216 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA
    • Open through Halloween
    • Monday to Friday 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • St. James Parish Pumpkin Patch
    • Limited to one weekend due to Hurricane Ida damage
    • Thursday, October 21 to Sunday, October 24
    • St. James Parish Welcome Center Pavillion

Orleans Parish

  • First Presbyterian Church in New Orleans
    • 5401 S. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA
    • Open Monday through Friday 3 pm to dusk
    • Saturdays from 10 am to dusk and Sundays from 1pm to dusk
    • October 9th to October 30th or until the pumpkins run out.
    • Payment: Cash only
  • NOLA Craft Culture Glitter Pumpkin Patch
    • 127 S. Solomon St., New Orleans LA 70119
    • October 16-31
    • Saturdays & Sundays, 10 am-6 pm
    • Free admission
  • St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
    • 1031 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118
    • October 2-31
    • Free admission
  • St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
    • 6249 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124
    • October 9-31
    • Monday-Friday, 3-6 pm, Saturday, 10 am-6 pm, Sunday, 10 am-5 pm
    • Free admission

St. Tammany Parish

  • St. Peter Catholic Church Pumpkin Patch
    • 125 East 19th Ave., Covington, LA 70433
    • Open daily through Halloween from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Jim’s Trees Pumpkin Patch
    • 2123 Florida St, Mandeville, LA 70448
    • Until the pumpkins run out
    • Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-6 pm, Friday and Saturday, 9 am-7 pm
    • Free admission
  • St. Luke The Evangelist Catholic Church
    • 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461
    • October 9-31, 9 am-dark
    • Free admission
  • Terrabella Village Pumpkins In The Park
    • 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington, LA 70433
    • October 23
    • Free admission
  • Kids Halloween Theme Bingo Night
    • SYBA Gym, 3158 Rama Drive, Slidell
    • October 22, 6-10 pm
    • Come in your favorite costume & enjoy a night of bingo games & fun!
    • $35 includes: 10 rounds of bingo w/ prizes, costume contest, face painting, food, snacks, and prizes. Sibling discount available. Pre-registration is highly suggested.

Tangipahoa Parish

  • Brushy Branch Christmas Tree Farm
    • 51211 Narretto Road, Loranger, LA 70446
    • October 2-31
    • Weekends only, 9:30 am-5 pm
    • $10/adults, free for children two and under
  • Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch
    • 11215 Lees Lane, Hammond, LA 70401
    • September 26-November 8
    • $8/child, cash only

East Feliciana Parish

  • Barn Hill Preserve Pumpkin Patch
    • 11342 Highway 955 E., Ethel LA 70730
    • October 2-November 21
    • Saturdays & Sundays
    • $16/person

OTHER SCHEDULED EVENTS

  • Lafreniere Park Trunk or Treat
    • Friday, October 29, 2021
    • 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
    • Lafreniere Park – North Mall Parking Lot between the Copeland Meadow and Mall Island
    • Tickets are $5.00 per child 12 and under
    • Food trucks will be on-site with refreshments available for purchase
  • St. Bernard Redfish Festival Trunk or Treat
    • October 31, 2021
    • 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • Sigur Civic Center
  • Ghouls’ Night Out
    • Saturday, October 30
    • L’Auberge Casino – Baton Rouge
    • Tickets are $10 or free with a mychoice card. Purchase here.
    • Performances by the Molly Ringwalds. The show is general admission and standing room only
    • Must be 21 to enter
  • Hosanna’s Annual Trunk or Treat
    • Hosanna Lutheran Church
    • 2480 U.S. Hwy 190, Mandeville, LA 70448
    • October 16, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Peek-a-Boo at the Zoo Presented by Chick-fil-A New Orleans
    • Audubon Zoo
    • October 20-24, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    • Wear a costume and partake in the festivities, including trick-or-treat stations located throughout the Zoo on Saturday and Sunday
    • Complimentary for Audubon Members – reserve tickets online in advance
    • Included in general Zoo admission as Halloween lagniappe – No additional fee – All guests MUST purchase tickets in advance online for a specific date and entry time

