LIST: Pick your perfect pumpkin at these local pumpkin patches

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Spooky season is upon us and you know what that means? Pumpkin patches are back for the 2021 year. Also included in the list below, trunk-or-treats, haunted houses, and other Halloween-time events.
See the list below and check back often for updates.
PUMPKIN PATCHES
Jefferson Parish
- St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church
- 3412 Haring Road, Metairie, LA
- Monday through Friday noon to 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Open every day until Halloween, October 31st
- The church will be selling pumpkins, carving kits, and baked goods for this annual fundraiser.
- St. Martin’s Episcopal Church Pumpkin Patch
- 2216 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA
- Open through Halloween
- Monday to Friday 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- St. James Parish Pumpkin Patch
- Limited to one weekend due to Hurricane Ida damage
- Thursday, October 21 to Sunday, October 24
- St. James Parish Welcome Center Pavillion
Orleans Parish
- First Presbyterian Church in New Orleans
- 5401 S. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA
- Open Monday through Friday 3 pm to dusk
- Saturdays from 10 am to dusk and Sundays from 1pm to dusk
- October 9th to October 30th or until the pumpkins run out.
- Payment: Cash only
- NOLA Craft Culture Glitter Pumpkin Patch
- 127 S. Solomon St., New Orleans LA 70119
- October 16-31
- Saturdays & Sundays, 10 am-6 pm
- Free admission
- St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
- 1031 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118
- October 2-31
- Free admission
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
- 6249 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124
- October 9-31
- Monday-Friday, 3-6 pm, Saturday, 10 am-6 pm, Sunday, 10 am-5 pm
- Free admission
St. Tammany Parish
- St. Peter Catholic Church Pumpkin Patch
- 125 East 19th Ave., Covington, LA 70433
- Open daily through Halloween from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Jim’s Trees Pumpkin Patch
- 2123 Florida St, Mandeville, LA 70448
- Until the pumpkins run out
- Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-6 pm, Friday and Saturday, 9 am-7 pm
- Free admission
- St. Luke The Evangelist Catholic Church
- 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461
- October 9-31, 9 am-dark
- Free admission
- Terrabella Village Pumpkins In The Park
- 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington, LA 70433
- October 23
- Free admission
- Kids Halloween Theme Bingo Night
- SYBA Gym, 3158 Rama Drive, Slidell
- October 22, 6-10 pm
- Come in your favorite costume & enjoy a night of bingo games & fun!
- $35 includes: 10 rounds of bingo w/ prizes, costume contest, face painting, food, snacks, and prizes. Sibling discount available. Pre-registration is highly suggested.
Tangipahoa Parish
- Brushy Branch Christmas Tree Farm
- 51211 Narretto Road, Loranger, LA 70446
- October 2-31
- Weekends only, 9:30 am-5 pm
- $10/adults, free for children two and under
- Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch
- 11215 Lees Lane, Hammond, LA 70401
- September 26-November 8
- $8/child, cash only
East Feliciana Parish
- Barn Hill Preserve Pumpkin Patch
- 11342 Highway 955 E., Ethel LA 70730
- October 2-November 21
- Saturdays & Sundays
- $16/person
OTHER SCHEDULED EVENTS
- Lafreniere Park Trunk or Treat
- Friday, October 29, 2021
- 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Lafreniere Park – North Mall Parking Lot between the Copeland Meadow and Mall Island
- Tickets are $5.00 per child 12 and under
- Food trucks will be on-site with refreshments available for purchase
- St. Bernard Redfish Festival Trunk or Treat
- October 31, 2021
- 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Sigur Civic Center
- Ghouls’ Night Out
- Saturday, October 30
- L’Auberge Casino – Baton Rouge
- Tickets are $10 or free with a mychoice card. Purchase here.
- Performances by the Molly Ringwalds. The show is general admission and standing room only
- Must be 21 to enter
- Hosanna’s Annual Trunk or Treat
- Hosanna Lutheran Church
- 2480 U.S. Hwy 190, Mandeville, LA 70448
- October 16, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Peek-a-Boo at the Zoo Presented by Chick-fil-A New Orleans
- Audubon Zoo
- October 20-24, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wear a costume and partake in the festivities, including trick-or-treat stations located throughout the Zoo on Saturday and Sunday
- Complimentary for Audubon Members – reserve tickets online in advance
- Included in general Zoo admission as Halloween lagniappe – No additional fee – All guests MUST purchase tickets in advance online for a specific date and entry time