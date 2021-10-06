LIST: Pick your perfect pumpkin at these local pumpkin patches

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Spooky season is upon us and you know what that means? Pumpkin patches are back for the 2021 year. Also included in the list below, trunk-or-treats, haunted houses, and other Halloween-time events.

See the list below and check back often for updates.

PUMPKIN PATCHES

Jefferson Parish

St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church 3412 Haring Road, Metairie, LA Monday through Friday noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open every day until Halloween, October 31st The church will be selling pumpkins, carving kits, and baked goods for this annual fundraiser.



St. Martin’s Episcopal Church Pumpkin Patch 2216 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA Open through Halloween Monday to Friday 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



St. James Parish Pumpkin Patch Limited to one weekend due to Hurricane Ida damage Thursday, October 21 to Sunday, October 24 St. James Parish Welcome Center Pavillion



Orleans Parish

First Presbyterian Church in New Orleans 5401 S. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA Open Monday through Friday 3 pm to dusk Saturdays from 10 am to dusk and Sundays from 1pm to dusk October 9th to October 30th or until the pumpkins run out. Payment: Cash only



NOLA Craft Culture Glitter Pumpkin Patch 127 S. Solomon St., New Orleans LA 70119 October 16-31 Saturdays & Sundays, 10 am-6 pm Free admission



St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church 1031 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118 October 2-31 Free admission



St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 6249 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 October 9-31 Monday-Friday, 3-6 pm, Saturday, 10 am-6 pm, Sunday, 10 am-5 pm Free admission



St. Tammany Parish

St. Peter Catholic Church Pumpkin Patch 125 East 19th Ave., Covington, LA 70433 Open daily through Halloween from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Jim’s Trees Pumpkin Patch 2123 Florida St, Mandeville, LA 70448 Until the pumpkins run out Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-6 pm, Friday and Saturday, 9 am-7 pm Free admission



St. Luke The Evangelist Catholic Church 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461 October 9-31, 9 am-dark Free admission



Terrabella Village Pumpkins In The Park 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 October 23 Free admission



Kids Halloween Theme Bingo Night SYBA Gym, 3158 Rama Drive, Slidell October 22, 6-10 pm Come in your favorite costume & enjoy a night of bingo games & fun! $35 includes: 10 rounds of bingo w/ prizes, costume contest, face painting, food, snacks, and prizes. Sibling discount available. Pre-registration is highly suggested.



Tangipahoa Parish

Brushy Branch Christmas Tree Farm 51211 Narretto Road, Loranger, LA 70446 October 2-31 Weekends only, 9:30 am-5 pm $10/adults, free for children two and under



Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch 11215 Lees Lane, Hammond, LA 70401 September 26-November 8 $8/child, cash only



East Feliciana Parish

Barn Hill Preserve Pumpkin Patch 11342 Highway 955 E., Ethel LA 70730 October 2-November 21 Saturdays & Sundays $16/person



OTHER SCHEDULED EVENTS

Lafreniere Park Trunk or Treat Friday, October 29, 2021 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Lafreniere Park – North Mall Parking Lot between the Copeland Meadow and Mall Island Tickets are $5.00 per child 12 and under Food trucks will be on-site with refreshments available for purchase



St. Bernard Redfish Festival Trunk or Treat October 31, 2021 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sigur Civic Center



Ghouls’ Night Out Saturday, October 30 L’Auberge Casino – Baton Rouge Tickets are $10 or free with a mychoice card. Purchase here. Performances by the Molly Ringwalds. The show is general admission and standing room only Must be 21 to enter



Hosanna’s Annual Trunk or Treat Hosanna Lutheran Church 2480 U.S. Hwy 190, Mandeville, LA 70448 October 16, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Peek-a-Boo at the Zoo Presented by Chick-fil-A New Orleans Audubon Zoo October 20-24, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wear a costume and partake in the festivities, including trick-or-treat stations located throughout the Zoo on Saturday and Sunday Complimentary for Audubon Members – reserve tickets online in advance Included in general Zoo admission as Halloween lagniappe – No additional fee – All guests MUST purchase tickets in advance online for a specific date and entry time

