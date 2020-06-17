Protest at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS – What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a confrontational one this afternoon in Jefferson Parish.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to peacefully protest in honor of Modesto Reyes who was shot by a deputy on May 27th, 2020.

“[We’re here for] all of the families that have been subjected to the mistreatment by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office,” the attorney representing Reyes family, Ronald Haley Jr. told WGNO. “There are too many questions with too many shootings!”

While many of the protesters weren’t biologically related, they say, they’re searching for the same thing: justice.

The plan was for the group to pay homage to family members they say were mistreated by the JPSO as they gathered across the street from the Sheriff’s Office.

“It’ll be a peaceful protest,” an organizer of the protest, Kaitlynn Moran said. “We’re going to bring awareness to our demands.”

After an hour of presenting speeches in front of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, about half of the protesters decided to march.

Protesters made their way up an exit ramp and tried to get on the West Bank Expressway, but officers stepped in to disperse the crowd from entering.

The protesters were marched off of the ramp, but some say, they expect events like this to continue to happen.

“We’re tired! We are tired. I’m a black man and I’m 32 years only. I’ve been watching my brothers get killed for years,” activist, Dean Bell told us. “You know what I’m saying? We are sick of them getting killed by the people that’s supposed to protect us!”

While the protest didn’t go as planned for some, many say, they’re hopeful this allowed their voices to be heard.

“All the community wants in answers,” Activist Ashonta Wyatt said. “Accountability and transparency and you won’t have people going up on your bridge to get you to pay attention to them!

The Sheriff’s Office says, the five protesters who were arrested face several charges including refusal to disperse and to battery on a police officer. JPSO released a statement, saying that Sheriff Lopinto “applauds those who peacefully exercised their right to protest.”