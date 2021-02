HAHNVILLE, La. — The St. Charles Parish EOC has been notified that a train carrying a crane pulled down powerlines in the Boutte area affecting more than 200 residents, as well as a sewerage lift station in the area.

Until a generator is installed, residents in Boutte, Paradis, Des Allemands and Bayou Gauche are asked to limit non-essential sewerage usage such as washing dishes, cleaning clothes and showering.

Flushing toilets is allowed.