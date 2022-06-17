NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 17, Nexstar Media Inc. celebrated its Founder’s Day. For the 7th year in a row, stations from across the country participated in Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

According to Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Perry Sook, every year, during the third week of June, employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets are given paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.

The idea is to enable our employees to make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone.

WGNO participated in the annual event by visiting the New Orleans Mission to assist with a lunch service. See photos from the day below.