Overdue boater rescued on Lake Felicity

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescued an overdue boater Monday.
Rescued was Percy Dardar, III, who was reported overdue from a fishing trip.
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew located Dardar near Calm Lake and dropped a radio to him.
His vessel had reportedly experienced an engine failure, leaving him stranded overnight in shallow water.
A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries boat crew was then able to reach Dardar to further assist, and reported no medical concerns.