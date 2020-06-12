Orleans Parish to move into phase two this Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans area is in the final days of phase one. Mayor Cantrell says, Orleans Parish will go into phase two on Saturday morning.

Bourbon Street was full of life during the week of Mardi Gras back in February. Less than one month later, the French Quarter was left desolate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Orleans Parish moving into phase two this weekend, hospitality workers are looking forward to the step towards normalcy.

“I’m a little excited! So we won’t stand around and be bored,” Pere Antoine manager, Janice Gerbais told WGNO this afternoon. “More people helps all the way around.”

Phase two allows places like malls, hair salons and fitness centers to expand to 50 percent capacity. Outdoor pools and tattoo shops can open for the first time since this pandemic.

“Relief for me and my workers,” Owner of Downtown Tattoos, Terry Brown shared. “Joy to get back to tattooing.”

Bars in Orleans Parish that don’t have food permits can also reopen this Saturday. While many are looking forward to phase two, some Orleans Parish residents are concerned.

“A lot more people are going to get sick and die! People are running around without masks on and not respecting social distancing and I am high-risk and I’m in treatment for cancer so it’s kind of a dangerous situation for me,” Orleans Parish resident, Joyce Woodward said.

To help ensure the safety of residents and visitors, hospitality workers say, everyone should practice proper hygiene to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“Phase two is a good thing! But, once again, we gotta make sure the cases stay [low] so we can go to that next phase,” Gerbais told us.

Mayor Cantrell says, Orleans Parish residents should still wear a mask or a face covering while in public places.