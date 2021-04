NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office paid tribute on Wednesday to those in the department who have died of COVID-19.



White balloons released in front of the sheriff’s office to remember three deputies and a recently retired deputy, who all died within days of each other a year ago this month.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office paid tribute on to those in the department who have died of COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Department flags will fly at half mast for the rest of this month.