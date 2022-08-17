NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Do you live in New Orleans or in the surrounding area? Do you like to shop? Are you on a budget and looking to find a bargain?

August 17, is National Thrift Shop Day and there are many places you can shop if you “only got 20 dollars in your pocket.” Whether you are looking for an outfit for date night or looking for something vintage or trendy there are a lot of thrift stores to choose from in the Big Easy.

Here is a list of places you can shop at on the national holiday:

Junks Above in Mid City: You can get a variety of ‘junk’ some of the items you can purchase are framed illustrations, records, board games, and furniture.

Buffalo Exchange: You can purchase trendy vintage clothing and accessories.

The Encore Shop: You can buy something for every occasion. Whether you are going to a Mardi Gras Ball or need a pair of rain boots.

Goodwill: There is a variety of used items to choose from. Clothes, furniture, and more can be found.

Oddz N Endz: Furniture, shoes and clothing, and more.

Glue New Orleans: Guitars, music accessories, and men’s and women’s fashion.

Funky Monkey: Wigs, costumes, and men’s and women’s clothing.

Along with looking to purchase new treasures, the majority of the businesses listed will also take in belongings that you don’t want anymore. “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”