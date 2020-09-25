Nursing homes allow guests; families reunite

NEW ORLEANS – Many families across Louisiana are finally getting the one thing they’ve been wishing for – physical time with their loved ones who reside at assisted living locations. However, visitation varies parish by parish.



“This is the first time I’ve seen my mother since June!” Marigny Dupuy, daughter of Poydras Home resident, Claire Clark shared.

However, this is the first time she and her sister have seen their mother, in-person, since March. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, retirement homes haven’t been allowing their residents to have visitors. But on September 18th, 2020, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a pivotal mandate to go into effect immediately.



“All nursing homes – depending on the positivity rate of their particular community and their particular area or region- should facilitate some form of visitation,” Erin Kolb, the CEO of Poydras Home explained.

“It makes all of the difference in the world in my life and particularly in my mother’s life,” Dupuy said.

For now, Poydras Home is allowing one visitor per resident with up to two family members at a time per week. Visits must be outdoors and social distancing is required along with masks. Poydras Home resident, Claire Clark, says it’s all worth it to reunite.



“Oh, I’m so excited! I’m so excited. This has been a day that I’ve been looking forward to! We’re all thrilled and delighted that we can now begin to see our families,” Clark said. Parishes must have a positive COVID-19 rate of 5% or under in order for nursing homes to allow guests.