NORD hiring 60 lifeguards for Summer

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Recreation Development Commission is hiring 60 lifeguards for the 2021 summer pool season to create meaningful summer job opportunities and safety of swimmers.

Applicants do not need prior lifeguard experience but must know how to swim; NORD Aquatics will train and prepare all qualified candidates for certification at no cost.

There will be three lifeguard hiring sessions on Wednesday, April 21, April 28, and May 5 at the Milne Rec. Center (5420 Franklin Ave.). Sessions are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. All individuals interested in becoming a summer lifeguard must be at least 16 years old, know how to swim and must bring the following items when completing the application:

Government Issued Picture Identification (Valid Driver’s License or State-issued ID)

Original Social Security Card

Applicants under the age of 18 must bring:

Signed Work Permit: Work permits may be picked up from NORD Milne main office (5420 Franklin Ave.)

Original Birth Certificate

Applicants may visit any of NORD’s four indoor pools for training to meet physical swim test requirements. NORD indoor pool locations:

Joe W. Brown Pool, 5601 Read Blvd., (504) 658-3020

Sanchez Pool, 1616 Caffin Ave., (504) 658-3067

Treme Pool, 900 N. Villere St., (504) 658-3162

Gert Town Pool, 3411 Broadway St., (504) 658-3096

Salaries begin at $12.57 per hour. For more information, please contact NORD Aquatics at (504) 658-3020, or visit www.nordc.org/jobs.