NOPD seeks missing man last seen on April 1

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 32-year-old man reported as missing.

Joshua Miller was last seen by a friend of the family on April 1 at about 9 p.m. Miller has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Miller is described as a 5-foot-10, 135-pound black male with brown eyes and black hair. When Miller was last seen, he had dyed his hair red and it was approximately three to four inches in length.

Anyone with additional information on Joshua Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.