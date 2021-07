NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —This year, the New Orleans Passport Agency celebrates their centennial anniversary. Out of the 29 passport agencies in the country, New Orleans' agency is the third largest in the country. Before the pandemic, the office issued a record setting 1.7 million passports in 2019.

Michael T. Edgerson is an Assistant Director of Consular Affairs for the New Orleans Passport Center and knows his history, saying, "the New Orleans Passport Center is one of the secret gems of New Orleans to be around so long. The passport continues to be the most secure identity document you can get. Our office opened July 1st, 1921, in the U.S. Custom House, right across the street. We moved from the Custom House in 1923 to the main post office building. We then closed for 17 years because of the Great Depression."