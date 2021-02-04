NOLA to reactivate School Zone cameras on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced on Thursday that school zone cameras will be reactivated on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 7 a.m.

The automated photo enforcement program is one component of the City’s efforts to reduce speeding and increase safety on community streets.

School zone hours are 7-9 a.m. and 2:45-4:45 p.m. Motorists are advised to carefully observe posted speed limits and exercise caution in school zones, including no cell phone use and stopping for children crossing the street.

Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20 mph school zone speed limits.