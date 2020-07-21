NOLA Public Schools postpone campuses reopening to students; distance learning to be offered

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Public Schools have postponed campuses reopening to students due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the New Orleans area.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Cantrell and Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis announced, NOLA Public Schools students will not return to campus during the first week of August.

“We are making this shift because we are listening to the advice of medical experts and we’re committed to helping New Orleans get back on track,” Lewis explained.

While students won’t be on campus, Lewis confirms, school buildings will remain open so staff may access tools and equipment to support what they call distance learning. He also says, NOLA Public Schools will consider allowing students back on campus after Labor Day, depending on the data.

“We will continue to monitor key indicators including the number of cases, testing capacity to see when we can shift,” said Lewis.

According to Dr. Jennifer Avegno, postponing in-person classes will likely slow community spread which could potentially save hospitals from overflowing. However, she notes, the ideal place for children to be is in the classroom.

“This should be a motivator for all of us,” said Avegno. “Every little thing each and every one of us does in the next few weeks should be with the goal of supporting the children of New Orleans.”

Mayor Cantrell, who was at Tuesday’s meeting says, by putting the city’s youth first, New Orleans can and will be a healthy community which will lead to campuses reopening to students. Lewis agrees.

“We are strong. We are resilient,” said Lewis. “I truly know that we can do this!”

According to NOLA Public Schools officials, families should hear about plans for the Orleans Parish school year by July 22nd, 2020.