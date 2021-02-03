NOHD provides COVID-19 vaccine to NOLA seniors

A healthcare worker working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to Nancy Mathews, 90, at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) will be providing a limited number of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to seniors age 70 or older on Friday and Saturday at the Central City Senior Center by appointment only.

Residents who are 70 years of age or older who have not yet received a vaccine should call 3-1-1 (504-658-2299) or go to ready.nola.gov/getvaccine to make an appointment.

Participating residents will need to be able to arrange their own transportation or schedule RTA paratransit if needed by calling 504-827-7433. The second dose appointment will be scheduled upon receipt of the first dose.

Once appointment slots are filled, registrations will still be accepted and individuals will be added to a wait list. Members of the wait list may be contacted if additional appointments become available due to cancelations or extra doses from vials this week.

As additional allotments of vaccine are provided by the Louisiana Department of Health to the NOHD and its partners in coming weeks, more appointments will be available in the online registration system and via the 3-1-1 call center.

Vaccine administration is also supported by volunteers in the NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps and the New Orleans Medical Reserve Corps. Nearly 600 volunteers have been fully trained to participate in vaccine efforts, which include staffing call centers, assisting with community outreach, and staffing points of dispensation in both medical and non-medical roles.