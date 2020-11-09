New Orleans to move into phase 3.3 on Wednesday morning

NEW ORLEANS – “As of Wednesday of this week, we will officially move into 3.3. New Orleans will be largely in-line, now, with the state guidelines or the state of Louisiana,” said Mayor Cantrell at a press conference on Monday morning.



This announcement followed the City’s Director of Health Dr. Jennifer Avegno’s confirmation that positive COVID-19 cases have been consistently low and steady. The biggest difference between phases 3.1 and 3.2? The crowd size. Indoor gatherings will now be capped at 100 people. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 150 people.

“All attendees must wear masks and the indoor venue must be large enough for individuals to be six feet apart at all times,” Avegno explained.



“We have been very intentional about how we’ve moved with easing restrictions in our city and rightfully so,” said Cantrell. “We’re able to do things that many cities in this country are not able to do right now.”



While the city is moving in the right direction, Mayor Cantrell is still urging all visitors and residents to follow CDC guidelines.



“So that means us, everyone, doing their part, playing their role, being responsible. This is going to be the only way that we continue to seek progress in our city,” said Cantrell.