New Orleans Saints organization to bring virtual experience to fans

NEW ORLEANS – For the first time in years, New Orleans Saints fans won’t be able to cheer on their beloved black and gold team in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. So the Saints organization added a program to their app: Dome at Home.



“We’re blessed in that we have the best fans in the NFL and the league has recognized that for the third year in a row,” Saints Vice President of Brand Strategy, Jennifer Martindale said. “While you’re watching the game on your TV, you can also enjoy special content so early in the morning. We’re posting hype videos, fan photos, and game day music playlists. From there, we’re gonna be posting information about the upcoming match-up. We have a new live pre-game show on the app that’s gonna start streaming about one hour prior to kick-off.”

We’re told there’s a new halftime program that puts Saints fans against each other in a series of at-home challenges. A post-game show is also included and an analysis will be offered on Dome at Home. Just a few things black and gold fans can look forward to this season.



“Our idea is to try to give our fans a little bit of normalcy to maintain those rituals and traditions that they have on game day and let them try to come together even if it’s through a mobile device,” Martindale explained.

Dome at Home is free but fans must have the latest update on the Saints app. Fans can also use the tool to buy tickets for the 50-50 raffle. Those proceeds will be donated to Hurricane Laura storm relief.