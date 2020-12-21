New Orleans residents share what’s on their Christmas wish list

NEW ORLEANS – It’s no secret 2020 has been trying for many people to say the least – most say they’re looking forward to wrapping up this year. But before that happens, New Orleans residents discussed what’s on their Christmas lists – things that can’t be wrapped in a box.
“Just, you know, a day off! We’ve been working every single day since COVID hit so that’s on my Christmas list. I just want to be with my family!,” New Orleans resident Robin Young told WGNO.
“People are absolutely at the end of their ropes. I mean, we’ve had COVID – so many people are out of work. We had three hurricanes: Laura, Delta, Zeta all hit Louisiana and people have lost their homes, they’ve lost everything.”
Another New Orleans resident, David Jones is wishing for the same.
“My mom works as a nurse so her interacting with patients that are dealing with COVID-19, it’s very important,” Jones explained. “There was a time where I couldn’t go and hug my mom so it means a lot to be able to spend time with her this Christmas and with my whole family in general.”