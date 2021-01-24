New Orleans residents and visitors discuss celebrating Mardi Gras this year

NEW ORLEANS – “I’m kind of sad that Mardi Gras is a little different this year but I’m gonna make the best of it and make it do what it do,” New Orleans native, Britini Wells told WGNO.



She isn’t the only one bummed about this year’s altered carnival season. But she, along with many other residents and visitors are still planning to celebrate in their own ways!



“Just gonna chill, probably cook and just hang out with my family,” Wells said. “Try to stay safe and just social distance- just being mindful of the conditions that we’re under.”

Others decided to take Mardi Gras home — literally! A neighborhood in NOLA decorated their homes with Mardi Gras themed floats and more!



“We have a live band. We have artists that are float artists that we got to commission to design our homes so not only do we get to enjoy the culture and everything we love about New Orleans, we also get to enjoy our homes which have been the base for the past year for the pandemic,” said New Orleans resident, Nicole Webber. “Although we’re spaced out, we still get to enjoy what we love about New Orleans and that’s the music and the culture and the art and it feels a little bit more normal than usual!”