New Orleans residents and tourists create large gatherings despite phase 2 guidelines

NEW ORLEANS – After several large gatherings were shared online during the holiday weekend in New Orleans, the City sent a warning urging residents to follow social distancing regulations. However, some don’t agree with their viewpoint.



Labor Day weekend attracted residents and tourists to the French Quarter, especially on Bourbon Street. While some wore masks, many didn’t. According to city leaders, health and safety protocol wasn’t followed by an alarming amount of people.



A City Hall spokesperson released a statement saying “This behavior is unacceptable and it is dangerous. The irresponsible actions on display could have serious consequences that could show up on data two weeks from now.”

“I think she’s right,” New Orleans tourist, Yogg Sharma stated. “I mean, people should be wearing masks. Like, it’s helping everybody. You have to be safe and secure for yourself and for others.”

The City also said, over the weekend, more than 45 phone calls reported local businesses not complying with phase 2 guidelines. But owners tell us, they’re doing their best to follow orders which still doesn’t seem good enough.



“It’s been six months now and businesses are literally dying and I’m happy to do whatever I can to keep my employees safe and to keep our customers safe and to help the community and to do everything we can to police inside of these four walls but we can’t be expected to police the streets as well,” Steve Smith, co-owner of Spirits on Bourbon shared.

As the city continues to adapt to COVID life, residents and visitors are hopeful New Orleans will get back to normal sooner rather than later.



“It’s gonna still take time for transition, so we just have to be mindful about that and just take as much precaution as you can,” said Sharma.



City Hall says code enforcement will be going door-to-door to make sure all businesses are following health and safety protocol.