New Orleans resident creates mural with pressure washer!

NEW ORLEANS – A couple got crafty with the extra time on their hands by creating a mural at the London Avenue Canal levee.



Pressure washers are normally used for cleaning but for Jessica Roy, it’s been used for creating! “We’ve been talking about this wall for a long time and how we wish we could do something cool on it” Roy shared with us this afternoon.



The artist spent about an hour spraying the wall over the weekend. “Bare trees essentially, with the moon between them and some mountains in the background.”



Her goal was to find fun and frugal ways to spend time outdoors, especially since she has so much of it on her hands because of this pandemic.



“Any kind of creative pursuit for me is an escape from reality!” Roy told WGNO.

Jessica isn’t the only creative one in her family. Her husband, Ashton turned a tricycle into a rickshaw for their two-year-old son!



“I wanted to do something that I could exercise and take our little boy with me at the same time” Rogers said.

He took roughly six hours to finish his masterpiece. One of the best parts was, it costed zero dollars. The couple has also made other cool things like a nature trail and a gate to access their neighbors backyard.



“So we can pop over there and we give vegetable food scraps and kind of, leftovers, we feed it to the chickens.”

Before the crisis, the Rogers didn’t think they would have gotten this crafty, but they’re glad they did! “I think it’s wonderful! I think it’s wonderful for people to be spending time outdoors!” roy explained.



“You know, the hope is, whenever this is over, we’ll be able to kind of carry that forward and everything can get back to normal as soon as possible once everything is over with the coronavirus” said Ashton.



