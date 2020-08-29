New Orleans reflects on Hurricane Katrina

NEW ORLEANS – As Louisiana comes off of a stormy and uncertain week, many New Orleanians say they’re thankful the city was spared. However, most are still healing from the devastation Hurricane Katrina brought in 2005 where jobs, homes, and lives were taken.



“We will always memorialize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and who are here right now,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell shared on Saturday morning.

Residents took the weekend to second line through the streets to honor their loved ones in a positive and spirited way.



“Well, basically what it is- we’ll never forget,” Lower 9th Ward resident, Robert Green told WGNO. “Our house lifted off its foundation with several people on the roof. We lost my mother and granddaughter. This is always a day that we remember but we don’t remember it with grief- we don’t remember it in bad ways.”



Now that a decade and a half has passed, many reflect on how far the city has come and how strong New Orleanians are.



“The people are very resilient and continue to still be friendly even after the tragedies of what people have been through,” New Orleans resident, Aida Darvy said.



“Never forget that we have to continue to bring our people along as we move through the good times and even the bad times because at the end of the day, we are all one,” Mayor Cantrell shared.