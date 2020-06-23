New Orleans Public Schools plan to begin reopening during the first week of August

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Public Schools could be opening back up by the end of this summer, but it will depend on several factors.

After being shut down since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, NOLA Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. says, he and his team will continue their reopening plan which is expected to happen between August 4th and August 11th for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We’re still waiting on guidance for the State Department of Education and so, as we receive that additional guidance, it may require all districts to make some tweaks,” Dr. Lewis told WGNO.

Some of those tweaks could include students having staggered school hour schedules, reduced class sizes and social distancing on the school bus. Also, controlled entry and exit points on campus along with regular wellness checks for students and staff.

“We want to make sure that safety is our priority in every phase that we will experience as we go through this crisis,” said the NOLA Public Schools superintendent.

Dr. Lewis says, during the week of June 29th, Orleans Parish families should receive a road map to specifically address what this school year will look like.

“We’re creating various scenarios so if we’re in phase one, for example, we know that students will not be in school buildings so that [means we] will be all remote,” Dr. Lewis shared. “We know that we would love to see phase four, that means everything is back to normal.”

However, because Dr. Lewis along with the rest of the state are unsure which phase New Orleans will be in by August, they tell us, the best thing they can do is stay prepared.

“Safety will be a top priority, always! And we will be adhering to the guidelines that are shared with us from the state and local level,” said Dr. Lewis.

The superintendent also tells WGNO, New Orleans Public Schools may consider offering online classes to students who aren’t quite comfortable going back to campus if and when they reopen.