New Orleans OMV location closed due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the New Orleans OMV location on Veterans BLVD will remain closed until Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Customers can continue utilizing the newly redesigned OMV website, EXPRESSLANE.org, for online services and a complete list of open offices. Customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online.

The Office of Motor Vehicles continues to work closely with state officials to ensure public safety remains a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during this unprecedented time.

Louisiana residents are encouraged to refer to the OMV website and social media pages for additional updates and announcements.