New Orleans Musicians’ Out of Work Testimony

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA– There are thousands of people in the hospitality and tourism industry out of work in New Orleans. Our musicians are part of the soul and character of our beautiful city, but they are in need of financial relief along with the rest of the country, as the stimulus bill is in limbo. Above is a testimony of local musicians from the Willie Green Project who have been keeping up their musician’s chops by practicing from time to time inside a church’s sanctuary. They want you to listen to their story, as much as they want you to listen to their music.