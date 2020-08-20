New Orleans City Council unanimously decides to rename Jefferson Davis Parkway to Norman C. Francis

NEW ORLEANS – History was made in New Orleans this afternoon after the City Council voted to change a street name that’s been around for decades.



“Some of our public spaces tell so many that they are not welcome,” New Orleans City Council President, Helena Moreno said. “It is, in fact, enshrined, on stones, or on signs. It is up to us to make it right.”



That’s why, in July, New Orleans City Council appointed nine people to choose names that replace streets which represent racism and white supremacy.



City Council members unanimously voted to rename Jefferson Davis Parkway to Norman C. Francis who many believe has shown great love for this city and country.



“He served in the United States ARMY. Served as President of Xavier University of Louisiana for nearly 50 years. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom- the highest honor that can be given to an American Citizen,” Moreno stated.

Moreno also says, although the decision was made on Thursday, Jefferson Davis Parkway won’t officially be changed to Norman C. Francis until January 1st, 2021.

“The reason for that is, we didn’t wanna have any impact on the fall elections or also have any impact on the census,” Moreno explained.

While the City Council recognizes this is just the beginning of change, they also acknowledge this as a leap in the right direction.



For a list of the several streets and parks that could be renamed, visit https://wgno.com/news/local/heres-a-list-of-all-nola-streets-and-parks-considered-for-renaming/.

