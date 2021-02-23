New Orleans City Council confronts Entergy about rolling blackouts; reportedly 3 times more outages than necessary

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans City Council members were fuming at the public works meeting today– upset with Entergy’s efforts during frigid weather. Last week’s nasty winter cold front left thousands without power– many went without warmth in vain.

“When I said last month that Entergy needed to be better with communication– it’s about being able to effectively communicate when it matters and that is what Entergy, unfortunately, has continued to fail out,” said New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno.

Moreno was one of many left frustrated with Entergy after the company admitted to cutting off three times more power than needed during rolling outages last week– 26,000 people were left without electricity for nearly two hours. Entergy also said 81 megawatts of power was shut off throughout the city but only 26 megawatts was required.

“Programs go pick feeders based on low-priority to fill out that 26 megawatts,” said and Entergy spokesman. “It appears that there were problems in those programs that led to more assigned to New Orleans feeders than others and we’re trying to work through understanding that.”

The lack of understanding left the city council even more concerned saying the failure to have an explanation was unacceptable.

“If other areas that were supposed to have more loads shed and that did not occur and New Orleans took a much, much bigger brunt, that’s gonna be downright shameful,” Moreno shared.