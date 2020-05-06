New Hope Baptist Church to host COVID-19 testing for residents

NEW ORLEANS – Testing for COVID-19 is ramping up in New Orleans. This week, a local church provided the first community mobile testing in the area.



There’s over 6,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Orleans parish impacting many communities, including Central City and members of New Hope Baptist Church.



“A lot of the congregation had the illness and the pastor was really passionate about bringing testing close to the citizens here” Vice President of Primary and Urgent Care Service Line for Ochsner Health, Sarah Roberts told WGNO this morning.

A two-day mobile testing site was created which means residents didn’t need transportation to be serviced.

“By this being walk-up, this is fantastic!” Central City resident, Andrew Miller said.

“Part of our goal now is to really to partner with our local communities and bring testing to the citizens to remove a lot of those barriers.”

Each person was asked to wait in line with a mask and register with a frontline worker. After their name was called, they got swabbed for the COVID-19 test, free.



“We have dedicated teams calling patients the next day with their results as soon as it becomes available” Roberts shared.



About 425 people were tested thanks to this Central City mobile site and residents say, it’s a huge relief to know whether or not they’re a carrier of COVID-19.



“I think people should take advantage of this here because you never know and you protecting yourself and your neighbors and the whole community!” another Central City resident, Annie brooks told us.

Ultimately, that’s the goal.

“They can better protect their families and protect their friends if they do have it. And then, if they don’t, they also continue to know that wearing their mask and doing the social distancing is working.”

Mobile testing continues tomorrow morning at Regular Baptist Church in Gretna. Friday, the mobile site will be at the Jefferson Parish Library.