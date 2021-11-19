New exhibit at National WWII Museum commemorates 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attacks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks and a new exhibit the National World War II Museum in New Orleans looks to remember the lives lost on December 7, 1941.

The display, titled Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembered, explores the events leading up to the attacks and what the “date which will live in infamy” means today. Organizers hope visitors will both reflect on the events and take away new insights.

Infamy will utilize artifacts, images, oral histories, and video productions to examine not just the events and results of the devastating attack, but also the way it was remembered during the war—and since.

Artifacts on display include:

A fragment of the USS Arizona

“Remember Pearl Harbor” sweetheart jewelry

An M1921 Browning water-cooled machine gun similar to the one that Officer’s Cook 3rd Class Dorie Miller manned aboard the USS West Virginia

In a statement announcing the exhibit, Tom Czekanski, exhibit curator and Senior Curator and Restorations Manager, said:

“This exhibit provides a compelling look at the political climate leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor and then focuses on how it was remembered, rather than concentrating on the detailed events of the attack already highlighted in our permanent displays.”

The exhibit is only a part of the museum’s full day of programming planned to commemorate the Pearl Harbor attacks. Learn more by clicking here. However, if you can’t make it on December, the exhibit will be on display until June 26, 2022.