Nearly two days have passed and 71-year-old woman is still missing

NEW ORLEANS – “We are hoping right now to find her alive and probably cold but we are going to do everything we can to find this lady,” St. Charles Sheriff Greg Champagne told WGNO on Monday morning.



The hunt to find 71-year-old Anna Mae Chauvin—who suffers from dementia— is still underway after she went missing on the night of December 5th. Officers say she and her husband went to Lakeside Mall on Saturday afternoon where her husband lost track of Chauvin.



“She was dropped off at the Shell [gas] station there at the end of Carrollton Drive at the end of Destrehan New Sarpy area about 10:00 or so on Saturday night,” Champagne explained.

Detectives found footage of Chauvin walking in the 600 block of Carrollton Drive shortly after. Champagne says one of her shoes was located in a muddy area near the railroad tracks. While he’s not convinced she’s harmed, he’s especially concerned because of the lower temperatures over the next few days.



“It’s cold. Especially for an elderly person but deputies have been out pretty much all night as well and we have many, many people out with four-wheelers, dogs– there’s a team in from outside of the parish helping us search right now,” Champagne said. “So we’re systematically searching all of the wooded areas. We are hopeful that we are gonna find her and we are gonna do everything we can.”



Officers say Anna Mae Chauvin had a JCPenney bag in her hand with a Coca-Cola shirt on. She’s about 5‘4“ and 120 pounds. If you have further information, you’re asked to call (985) 783-6807.