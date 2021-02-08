Missing dog needs meds, $650 reward for return

NEW ORLEANS — An Algiers family is urging the public and fellow animal-lovers to help them recover Atom, their 13-year-old Jack Russell-Terrier mix, who needs his diabetic medication.

Atom was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31 before he slipped out the front door that was accidentally ajar. Atom lives with his loving family at 1111 Richland Road. He is approximately 35 pounds, all white with a black and brown head and big floppy ears.

He has diabetes and Cushing disease, and is considered very fragile and delicate.

The family is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Atom, and the Humane Society of Louisiana is chipping an additional $150.00.

“We are hoping and praying that Atom is returned within the next day or two so he can get back on his medication and be with his loving family,” says Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.

“If anyone has information on Atom’s whereabouts, we urge them to call us at 1-888-6-HUMANE or Ms. Ahern at 515-480-1034.”