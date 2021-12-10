Millions of dollars are up for grabs. Find out how you can get a chunk of cash…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Millions of dollars are sitting in a bank account unclaimed and some of it could be yours. The Louisiana State Treasurer is hoping to return the money to the rightful owners ASAP.

To be exact, $900 million is unclaimed statewide, with most of it belonging to residents in our viewing area. On average, most people who get cash returned to them get claims of about $900.

It’s very simple and easy to check to see if you have any property unclaimed. Visit LAtreasury.com and click on “Unclaimed Property.” The next page will have a search bar where you can type in your name, family member’s name, etc. From there, once you search, within seconds you will know if you have anything that needs to be claimed. If you do, you’ll follow the next steps by giving your information so that someone can contact you and begin the process of returning the funds.

The unclaimed property isn’t just for specific people, it could also belong to churches, organizations or businesses. So, be sure to check for those, too.