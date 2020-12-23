Midnight Mass explains COVID-19 restrictions

NEW ORLEANS – Midnight Mass is one of the biggest celebrations in the Catholic community which happens on Christmas Day. Normally, hundreds gather at The Cathedral but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event is looking a bit different.



“This year we are limited in capacity. The limit requirement is at 480 people,” explained the Director of Communication of The Archdiocese of New Orleans Sarah McDonald. “Inside we will be socially distanced and masked up. We will still have a cantor who will be singing the music even though we can’t all sing together with the beautiful Cathedral. The sign-up does close today in order to make the accommodations that are necessary.”



McDonald says the venue has made room for an additional 100 people to enter The Cathedral for Midnight Mass without having to sign up – an effort to celebrate the occasion with as many as possible.



“Even though it is different and our family celebrations will look different and even our parish and church community celebrations may look a little bit different, we always need to remember the true meaning of the season and carrying Christ with us now and into the New Year,” McDonald said.