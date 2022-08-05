NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The public will once again be able to book meeting rooms at the New Orleans Public Library starting on Monday, August 8. The library’s meeting rooms were closed due to the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The library announced that there will be a digital system in place to allow library cardholders access to book the rooms themselves.

The digital reservations are meant for those who don’t want in-person assistance. Another way the public can book the rooms is over the phone, and in person. Rooms can be booked online and must be in accordance with the Library’s meeting room policy, found at nolalibrary.org/policies. Cardholders will be allowed up to 12 room bookings per year. In addition to the limit of 12 rooms per year, the meetings must be free and open to the public and the media.

“With room reservations going digital, we have streamlined our processes system wide,” said Emily Painton, the Library’s executive director, and city librarian. “We’re excited to give cardholders the ability to book rooms themselves, while also offering in-person assistance.”



Cardholders can book rooms here:

· Main Library (219 Loyola Ave.)

· Algiers Regional Library (3014 Holiday Dr.)

· East New Orleans Regional Library (5641 Read Blvd.)

· Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center (4300 S. Broad St.)

· Milton H. Latter Memorial Library (5120 St. Charles Ave.)

· Norman Mayer Library (3001 Gentilly Blvd.)

· Nora Navra Library (1902 St. Bernard Ave.)

· Robert E. Smith Library (6301 Canal Blvd.