Mayor Cantrell: ‘We need to slow the spread now.’

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell says, the Orleans Parish COVID-19 Dashboard shows 79 new cases of the disease and one death in New Orleans since Friday.

“New Orleans, we are going in the wrong direction,” Mayor Cantrell said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. “We need to slow the spread now. High percentage of cases are young people.”

According to the Director of New Orleans Department of Health, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, “50 percent of new cases and recent cases were among people younger than age 30. Ten percent were kids 18 and younger.” Both Avegno and Cantrell say, non-permitted gatherings at restaurants and bars have impacted the increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

In an attempt to slow the spread, the mayor has provided places and times to get tested for COVID-19 for free https://wgno.com/good-morning-new-orleans/coronavirus-testing-location-for-june-18-2020/. Identification cards and insurance are not needed.

Last week, Cantrell also announced, she’s created a task force (also referred to as a unified command) to hold people and businesses accountable. The unified command is said to be especially active on the weekends.

This past weekend, the task force was in full affect. “Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control have teamed up to enforce phase two rules in New Orleans,” said Cantrell. “We’ve come too far to go back.”

To report large gatherings, you’re asked to call 3-1-1.