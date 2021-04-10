Mayor Cantrell set to join Humane Society’s Spring Clean-Up Day on April 11

NEW ORLEANS — The Humane Society of Louisiana is inviting those interested to join them on Sunday, April 11 for their Spring Clean-Up Day to pick up litter and debris covering many of the area’s forests and swamps.

As part of our group’s Habitat Restoration Program, the Humane Society hopes to restore our forests and bayous, that is home to our marine and wildlife, to their natural state.

The organization, along with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, will be meeting from 1-2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stanton Street and English Turn Blvd, directly across the street from English Turn Estates.

The Humane Society is recommending all attendees to wear long pants, boots, and gloves. Contractor bags, bug spray and bottled water will be provided.

What: Lower Coast Algiers Spring Clean-up

Where: Starting point – corner of Stanton Street and English Turn Blvd, Lower Coast Algiers

When: Sunday, April 11th, 1-2:30 p.m.

Questions? Text us at 901-268-4432.