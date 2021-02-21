Mayor Cantrell: ‘French Quarter Management District failed’

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement on Sunday, concerning ongoing security operations in the French Quarter:

“Late last year, the French Quarter Management District (FQMD) represented to the City and to the general public that they would continue to fund task force operations in the French Quarter through April, when a new funding mechanism will go before voters. The FQMD failed to manage their financial resources effectively enough to keep these patrols on the street, and their funding expired today.

“Because the FQMD failed to meet their obligations, the City will be tapping into reserve funds from the French Quarter Economic Development District to continue providing security in the Quarter. The City remains committed to public safety, and to solving the security problem created by the FQMD.”