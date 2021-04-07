Mayor Cantrell breaks ground on $4.31M Desire Florida mulit-service center

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today joined other officials and community leaders to break ground on the $4.31 million Desire Florida Multi-Service Center in District D.

The project for this 11,418-square-foot facility is mainly funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will include the following:

A full commercial kitchen

Various office facilities for staff

Music room

Two meeting rooms with multimedia capabilities

Three multipurpose rooms

Flex space for future planned programs

Exterior secured rear yard

On-site off-street parking (38 spaces) in well-lit lot

The Project team features:

Architect – Mathes Brierre Architects

Contractor – NFT Group, LLC

CPA Project Manager – Jerry Harris

“Efficiently and effectively spending federal funding on projects like the Desire Florida Multi-Service Center perfectly illustrates how we can be good stewards of the funding we’re receiving under the American Rescue Plan Act,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We recognize the importance of keeping these infrastructure projects moving throughout New Orleans, including right here in District D.

“We’re also excited that this NORD facility will provide year-round programming for seniors during the day and afterschool and cultural programs during the evening hours. This gives NORD more flexibility in serving the residents of the Desire and Florida communities.”