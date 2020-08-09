Mayor Cantrell and New Orleans education leaders to launch Learning Hubs for children

NEW ORLEANS – If you’re trying to find a place for your child to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may have your answer. Learning Hubs is a safe space for students between ages 6-18 to learn this school year.



According to Cantrell, the City partnered with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and the New Orleans Public Library to bring this possibility to life. “Learning Hubs provide families with safe spaces for their children to engage in supervised independent learning,” Cantrell stated on her Facebook page. “These spaces will provide youth access to the internet and offer enrichment activities based on age group and host site.”



The mayor is encouraging interested families to sign up before the deadline which is Sunday, August 9th, 2020. To sign up, visit https://forms.gle/kR869PmbbLA1QbD1A