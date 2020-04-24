Mariners Inn donates to Mississippi tornado victims

Hammond, LA- Mariners Inn of Hammond is collecting items to donate to those in Mississippi affected by the Eater storms that killed at least 19 across the Southeast.

Mariners owner, Bruce Labrecque, is planning to make a trip to Jones County, Mississippi this Saturday, April 25th.

He’s requesting the following supplies:

Work gloves, laundry detergent, dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, toilet paper, paper towels, tarps, trash bags, sponges, fruit cups, granola bars, peanut butter, crackers, canned goods, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bar soap, wash cloths, loofas, towels, deodorant, shampoo, baby wipes and feminine products.

If you’re interested in donating, his team is collecting the items at Mariners Inn located at 117 W. Thomas Street in Hammond.

The crew is leaving for Jones County, Mississippi Saturday April 25th at 7am.