Major flash flooding in Gentilly leaves residents concerned for this hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS – It’s been about 48 hours since Tropical Storm Cristobal left the city but it seems that the waterworks are just the beginning.



“It was raining for like two or three hours straight,” Gentilly resident, Hurbet Thompson told WGNO. “Raining very heavy and very hard.”



So hard, the rainwater in the Gentilly area got to about three feet deep because of flash flooding.

“I can’t see how, with only two hours, it floods the city up this way!” Thompson said.

Gentilly residents like Anthony Fields weren’t surprised by the massive flooding in the area.



“We’ve been dealing with this for quite a while now where, when it rains more than 45 minutes to an hour, the water comes up very fast,” Canseco’s Market store manager, Anthony Fields shared.

The store manager of Canseco’s Market says, he’s worried this hurricane season could negatively impact his business if the drainage systems aren’t improved in the near future.

“That’s taking us away from doing the business that we need to do inside the store,” Fields said.

Fields also says, vehicles were plowing down the roads while they were flooded which can also affect his market.



“We’re steady squeezing and mopping and I’m taking all of my people away from the things that we need to do to get prepared for our business,” Fields shared.

Despite Wednesday’s flooding, residents are hopeful a plan of action to help solve this problem will be in place soon.