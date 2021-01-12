Loyola students receive Gilman scholarships

NEW ORLEANS — Two Loyola students have been awarded the Gilman scholarship, used to sponsor students for study abroad programs.

Senior Gabrielle Garcia and junior Zoe Stambaugh won the are the scholarship recipients.

Gabrielle is a theatre and musical arts major. She’ll be spending the fall of 2021 in Seoul, South Korea.

Zoe will be spending her summer in Prague, Czech Republic. Both students are first-generation students.

“Nearly 30 percent of Loyola New Orleans students study abroad at some point during their undergraduate careers and one-third of Loyola students are the first in their families to attend college, so the Gilman is a wonderful opportunity for high-achievers on campus hoping to expand their horizons,” said Wyatt Boykin, study abroad advisor. “We are exceedingly proud of these high-achieving Loyola students who continue to pursue their dreams.”

