NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association announced details about a new festival. The Lower 9 Fest will have live music, food trucks, activities for kids, and a resource fair. It will be free and take place on Saturday, August 27 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Oliver Bush Playground.

The event will kick off with a second line according to festival organizers. The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club 2022 King and Queen, Stooges Brass Band, and community leaders will be a part of it.

“In keeping with the spirit of community and connectivity, the L9WHA has collaborated with residents and organizations of the neighborhood to host the 1st Annual L9 Food, Music & Community Resource Festival to connect community members with needed resources while enjoying an afternoon of live music and food,” said Gaynell Brady with the L9WHA.

There will be performances by the following artists:

Visual artist, Alina T. Allen was selected as the 2022 Lower Fest artist. She created the poster for the festival. The artwork was unveiled on Thursday morning. Allen said that it is important for her to pay tribute to the Lower 9th ward community.

Here is a statement from Allen on her piece:

“Being a black woman, I believe it is imperative that I paint black people! My inspirations derive from the stories of my ancestors and I interpret it in a beautiful light. Born and raised in New Orleans, I love the fact that we celebrate the entire African-Diaspora in some way. Since my childhood, I have been exposed to and participated in different religions, rituals, and festivals that celebrate African, Indian, French, Haitian, Brazilian, Mexican black culture in New Orleans.”