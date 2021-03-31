Louisiana Children’s Museum set to reopen in May

NEW ORLEANS — Local kids, mark your calendar as the Louisiana Children’s Museum (LCM) has announced that it will reopen for play, Saturday, May 29.

“We are counting down the days until we can gather together and focus on creating joy for children and families within our Museum once again,” said Julia Bland, LCM CEO. “We’ve been busy planning and preparing for expanded play opportunities both indoors and outdoors, and programs that will support the unique needs of children and families as our city and state continue to open up.”

Safety is paramount at LCM as health and safety procedures, including frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces and exhibit pieces throughout the Museum, will be a priority. Hand sanitizing stations are strategically placed for frequent use. And Museum staff and volunteers will encourage social distancing and repeated hand washing during visits.

Moreover, masks/face coverings will be required for all staff, volunteers, and guests including children ages 8 and up. Masks are strongly encouraged for children 4 years and older.

Advance timed-entry tickets will be required for both the public and LCM members to effectively manage the number of guests in indoor exhibit galleries and outdoor landscapes and gardens in accordance with City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana guidelines.

Advance timed-entry tickets will be available beginning Monday, May 17at 9 a.m. at www.lcm.org/tickets.

Admission to the LCM is $14 per person for adults and children 12 months and older. LCM Family Memberships are also available for purchase and include general admission for a full year of play and exploration.

LCM memberships that were active when the Museum closed due to the pandemic will automatically be extended to account for the duration of time the museum was closed. All members will receive their full 12-month value of membership. New membership cards with updated expiration dates will be mailed to members in early May.

Louisiana Children’s Museum and Museum Store will open Tuesday – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. throughout the summer months. Acorn Café is open for families and park-goers to enjoy a snack, meal, or cool treat with dine-in and outdoor seating, or orders to-go.

To order online, check Acorn’s hours, or view a menu, go to www.acornnola.com.

The LCM is currently accepting resumes for a variety of full and part-time positions.

Detailed position descriptions, qualifications, and directions for applying can be found at www.lcm.org/about/join-our-team.