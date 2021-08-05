Looking for your dream job? Details on today’s Job and Vaccine Fest here…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Attention job seekers, if you’re looking for a job right now or thinking about changing careers, today is the day to get your resume ready. You’ll want to take them to the Smoothie King Center for a job and vaccine fest.

Dozens of companies in the hospitality workforce will be on property searching for hard-working, talented people to fill critical positions. The companies will be set up in a socially distant exhibition area, many of which are prepared to conduct in-person interviews onsite and make immediate job offers. Positions are available at all levels, from entry-level to executive at hotels, restaurants, cultural attractions, and much more.



New Orleans and Company are hoping to help connect those who are unemployed to life-long careers, while also helping stop the spread of Covid-19. So while you’re out here submitting your resume and finding a job you can get vaccinated too.

Here are the details:

The Job and Vaccine Fest will begin at 10:00 am and go until 2:00 pm.

Free parking at the Superdome 2A Garage.

More than 75 employers, all looking to fill critical positions and offering life-long careers in the hospitality industry.

LCMC will be on-site to offer the Covid vaccine to those who haven’t had it yet.

So, great opportunities here to test the waters, put your name out there and find an awesome job doing something you love.

No registration is required for you to attend this job fest, simply show up with a resume ready.

Remember to mask up! They are required to attend.